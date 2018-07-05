Sanju Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: To End Its Week 1 On A PHENOMENAL Note!

Sanju Day 7 Early Trends Box Office: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju hit the theatres on June 29 and it seems that now it is unstoppable at the box office. This Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal starrer has passed successfully with flying colours. After facing a dark phase, Ranbir must be jumping in joy as he has completely nailed the Sanjay Dutt look and performance in the film.

Apart from Ranbir and Vicky, Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani. Ever since the film has released, all the shows are running houseful and audiences just can’t stop praising about the film.

The film currently stands at the humongous total of 186.41 crores as it raked in 18.90 crores on its 1st Wednesday. If the weekdays are this good, we can just imagine how well it will perform on the weekends now! Talking about the early trends which are flowing in, Sanju has collected in the range of 15-17 crores today. If we go by these numbers, then Sanju has already crossed the 200 crore mark. It is huge achievement for the whole team of Sanju. This has already become the first 200 crore film of Ranbir Kapoor. Right from the first day itself, the film has been on the record breaking streak!

In the first week itself, Sanju has surpassed maximum number of films of 2018 which includes Race 3, Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Hichki, PadMan to name a few. Sanju has already emerged as a winner commercially as well as critically.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction. While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.