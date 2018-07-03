Sanju Box Office Day 4: Has A Terrific Hold On Monday, Set To Be A BLOCKBUSTER!

Sanju is continuing to exceed expectations and is now turning out to be a huge winner at the box office. If the opening was excellent, the follow through over the weekend was at a different level altogether. However the phenomenal hold over Monday has totally changed the equation for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

With 25.35 crore coming its way, the film now stands at 145.41 crore in just four days, which is simply unbelievable. The film is seeing the best trajectory ever for a Hindi film and can in fact be compared to nothing less than Baahubali 2 [Hindi]. To be just under 150 crore in such quick time is unprecedented and what makes it further special is the fact that there has been no festival holiday to support such pull.

What has to be now seen is whether the collections of this Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios film would stay upwards of 20 crore on a daily basis right through the weekdays. That would be a first for any Bollywood film as now the first week numbers are set to be highest ever too. At the bare minimum, the film would have a first week in excess of 200 crore and from there on its journey towards the 300 Crore Club would begin.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is yet another Blockbuster success in the making this winning season.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources