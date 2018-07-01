Sanju Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupany: Ranbir Kapoor To Rule Like A Boss!

Sanju Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: One of this year’s most awaited films Sanju is out and rocking the box office. With a beyond expectation 2 day collection, the film is on the path to become one of this year’s highest grossing movies. This Ranbir Kapoor starrer is all set for a record breaking Day 3 collection and it being a Sunday will significantly help the overall collections.

In just 2 days, it has collected 73.35 crores raking in 34.75 crores and 38.60 crores on its 1st and 2nd day respectively.

Sanju is based on the rollercoaster life of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt and with Ranbir’s stellar acting; the film has generated exceptional word of mouth publicity among audiences.

Let’s see how the advance booking for Sanju has been faring in the major cities countrywide.

Mumbai:

Sanju fever has struck hard in Mumbai as advance booking everywhere in the city are fast filling to the brim. Almost all timings in all theatres are marked orange (fast filling) with a few exceptions of available shows. If that wasn’t enough to ensure a blockbuster Sunday, the city has seen a staggering amount of sold out shows in theatres around the city.

Delhi-NCR:

The capital isn’t far behind in terms of the eagerness to watch Sanju. The city has seen an overwhelming number of shows fast filling with very few available ones. Not only that, the city has seen a above average number of shows sold out around the city which ensures that the film is definitely going to enjoy a blockbuster weekend.

Bengaluru:

People here are a laid back, hence there isn’t a significant number of shows sold out shows. With majority of afternoon shows fast filling, the film is expected to pick up its pace by the evening with on the spot bookings.

Chennai:

The film has surprised trade pundits once again, even with a limited number of screens around the city; the film has managed to collect a decent number of sold out shows. And as you may have guessed other shows are quickly filling up seats.

Pune:

The city known for on the spot bookings has in a surprising turn of events seen a decent number of sold out shows around the city. With very few available shows and a number of other shows filling up fast, Sanju will surely mint some serious money by the end of this weekend.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala among others. The film has everything going in its favour and will surely witness a record breaking weekend.