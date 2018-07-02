Sanju Box Office Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor now has yet another century to his name. He had scored three already [Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil] and now Sanju has emerged as his fourth 100 Crore Club film. Moreover, he has scored this biggie in quickest time ever and the manner in which the film is proceeding currently, he could well be making an entry into the 200 Crore Club as well.

On Sunday, the film collected 46.71 crores more and that has allowed the numbers to march up to 120.06 crores. That also makes the film as the biggest weekend grosser of the year and that too in quick time as Race 3 had brought in 106.47 crores just a fortnight ago. The month of June has emerged as a record setter so far and one can just hope that weeks and months to come keep such high competition on.

Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra had started the 200 Crore Club [3 Idiots] and 300 Crore Club [PK], and now Sanju is yet another biggie of theirs in succession. Ditto for Fox Star Studios which is continuing to score big with their films. Just a few months back they had delivered Baaghi 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala and now in this current partnership for Sanju too they are scoring huge.

So far, the going has been quite good for Sanju and it all boils down to the weekdays from this point on. Considering the fact that the film has by and large found positive reviews and word of mouth coming its way, one can well expect a Monday close to the 20 crore mark. If that indeed turns out to be the case, the film could well be in contention to chase down the first week total of PK which stood at 183 crore.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources