Sanju Box Office Day 20: Maintaining The SUPER HIT Streak!

Sanju Box Office Day 20: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju hit the theatres on June 29 and since then it has created havoc at the box office. Sanju, which is based on Sanjay Dutt’s real life, is unstoppable. Apart from Hirani’s magic, audiences are loving the stellar performance of Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

Sanju brought in 2 crores* more and currently stands at 323.39 crore*. With Dhadak releasing this Friday, the screens would be further curtailed for the film. The best collections are expected on Saturday and Sunday but post that it would basically get into the 1 crores per day zone at best.

Audiences and critics are going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor’s magnificent portrayal of actor Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju but now praise for the actor is coming straight from the horse’s mouth as Sanjay Dutt praised Ranbir Kapoor saying he has been extraordinary in the film.

Sanjay Dutt was interacting with media at the trailer launch of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 along with his co-actors Deepak Tijori, Deepraj Rana, Chitrangada Singh, director Tigmanshu Dhulia and producers Raju Chadha, Rahul Mitra on Saturday in Mumbai.

Asked for his reaction on Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Sanju, Dutt said, “Ranbir is extra-ordinary in the film. I think the film is fantastic. Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal and everybody has done a fantastic job in it. Whatever has been the truth that has been portrayed in the film.”

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources