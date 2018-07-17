Sanju Box Office Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor Spells BLOCKBUSTER In Style!

Sanju Box Office Day 18: It was a largely ordinary day at the Box Office as the combined collections of three films in the running, Sanju, Ant Man And The Wasp, Soorma, stayed under the 10 crore mark.

After seeing some good collections on Sunday [9.29 crores], Sanju was back to seeing the kind of collections that it was expected to on the weekdays. The film brought in 3 crores* on its third Monday and with this the overall total now is 319.64 crores*. The film is expected to stay over 2.50 crores for rest of the weekdays and that would takes its numbers past the 325 crores after the third week. All Time Blockbuster.

Sanjay Dutt, whose dramatic life has made for a Bollywood biopic, is now set to pen an autobiography to be published by Harper Collins for his sixtieth birthday on July 29, 2019.

Apart from his professional accomplishments, the actor’s ebbs and flows will be captured in his memoir, being billed as “perhaps the biggest, most dramatic and honest star memoir to emerge out of Bollywood”.

His story has been told and retold in the media and through books by other authors, but it’s the first time Sanjay will be opening up his heart in a book about losing his mother Nargis Dutt as he was making his debut in “Rocky”; his battle with substance abuse, multiple heartbreaks, encounters with the law and a staggered stint in prison, alongside his closeness to his father Sunil Dutt, his superstardom, his physique and his return to the big screen and his family life.

According to the publishers, with the book “readers will get to look into the soul” of Sanjay, through stories about his youth, his Bollywood stint in the 1980s and 1990s, his experiences in prison, and his process of self-discovery.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources