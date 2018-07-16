Sanju Box Office Day 17: Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic Scores Huge, All Eyes On The Actor’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3!

Sanju Box Office Day 17: Sanju continued to bring in moolah in its third weekend as well, what with 21.46 crores coming in. Had the collections been closer to the 30 crore mark, it would have indicated an even more solid hold. However, the film did have its fair share of competition from Ant Man And The Wasp as well as Soorma. These new films brought in over 35 crore which meant audiences were divided to a fair extent for Sanju.

Nonetheless, the film has still managed to go well past the 300 crore mark. Standing at 316.64 crores currently, the film is a huge Blockbuster and has already surpass the best of the expectations that one had from it. Before the release of the film one was expecting a total of at least 200 crores with a sum of 250 crores been looked at as optimal. While former was crossed by the Ranbir Kapoor starrer in the opening weekend itself, latter was surpassed in the second weekend. Hence, an entry into the 300 Crore Club is a welcome bonus for the Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios film.

Everyone associated with Sanju is laughing all the way to the bank. In fact Sanjay Dutt would be ultra pleased that a biopic on him has gathered such huge numbers. One now waits to see though that how do audiences welcome him back on the big screen once his Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 hits the screens on 27th July.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder