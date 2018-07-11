Sanju Box Office Day 12: This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Crosses The 280 Crore Mark!

Sanju has crossed 280 crore mark in just 12 days. The film collected 8 crores* more on Tuesday which has brought its overall total to 282.50 crores*. This brings the film closer to yet another milestone as the lifetime number of Dhoom: 3 [284 crores] would be crossed this morning itself.

Though the film is indeed collecting quite well, one would have expected the numbers to be in the upwards of 10 crores on each of the weekdays. After all, the second Sunday for the film was humungous at 28.05 crores and that had given an impression that audience footfalls would stay on to be quite consistent right through the second week as well.

Nonetheless, the jumps that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has taken on its first, as well as second Sunday, indicate that this one is turning out to be a quintessential family entertainer where patrons come in hordes during weekends. This is the reason why it can well be expected that the third weekend would be super solid all over again.

Though Soorma is releasing this Friday, it shouldn’t really come in the way of the winning journey that this Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios film is enjoying.

ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

