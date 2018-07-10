Sanju Box Office Day 12 Early Trends: Sustaining The Stability!

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has hit the theatres on June 29. Seems like Sanju is just indomitable at the box office. The movie has created a certain type of stimulation amongst the people and turns out all the hype around it was worth it.

Audience and critics are just going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor’s performance and his portrayal as Sanjay Dutt is just amazing. It is undoubtedly, one of his best performance till date and he is sure to win accolades in abundance for his portrayal. The team made all the efforts, to ensure that every frame of Sanjay Dutt does justice. The film is full of fun, frolic and sentiments sprinkled in the right proportion. All these elements in together brings an emotional connect to the audience.

According to the early trends the movie has collected an amount of 8-10 crores on its 2nd Tuesday. Now, that’s amazing!

In the first week itself, Sanju has surpassed a maximum number of films of 2018 which includes Race 3, Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Hichki, PadMan to name a few. Sanju has already emerged as a winner commercially as well as critically. The film has collected humongous amount at the box office till now, even on weekdays.

Sanju is a biographical film directed and written by Rajkumar Hirani. The film follows the life of Sanjay Dutt, his relationship with his father, descent into alcoholism, drug addiction and inner conflicts.

The film is jointly produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.