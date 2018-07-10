Sanju Box Office Day 11 Early Trends: 300 Crores Coming Soon!

Sanju Box Office Day 11 Early Trends: Undoubtedly, Rajkumar Hirani and box office go hand-in-hand. With Sanju, Hirani has proved that a director’s vision and an actor’s hard work is a must-have while doing any film. Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor seems to be unstoppable at the box office. The film is doing wonders at the box office despite heavy incessant rains.

The film is in its 2nd week and it is doing tremendously well. The film currently stands at the total of 265.48 crores, it has already become Ranbir’s highest grossing film of all time.

Right from day 1, Sanju has been breaking and making records. Be it highest single day collection or highest non-holiday opener; this film has almost broke the records made by the Khans and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Now as per the early trends which are flowing in, Sanju has raked in the range of 9-11 crores on its 11th day. If we go by these numbers, then the film would stand at the total of 274-276 crores. Well, the film will soon enter the 300 crore club too as it doesn’t have any competition at the box office currently. Even after Soorma and Dhadak hit the theatres, Sanju will be left unaffected.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction. While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.