Sanju Box Office Day 11: Continues To Be Strong On 2nd Monday Too!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is continuing to do great guns at the Box Office, what with 10 crore* more coming in on the second Monday. Considering the fact that the second Friday of the film was 12.90 crore, this is good hold demonstrated all over again even during the weekdays.

The film now stands at 275.48 crore*. This could well have been the lifetime collections of the Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios film and it still would have been tagged as a Blockbuster. However, Sanju is clearly made for bigger glories and hence now one waits to see how much further does it go past the 300 crore mark.

As for the entry in the 300 Crore Club, the film is in a chance to achieve that during the second week itself if it sustains at the same levels and doesn’t fall further. During the weekdays of the first week, the film had seen some fall between Tuesday to Thursday (though the collections were overall still at a very high level). However, it is expected that now since the film is playing on steady grounds, the collections should sustain better in the second week, hence allowing the 300 crore mark to be reached with relative ease during the weekdays itself.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder