A good film comes with a lot of surprises! Sanju is doing the same. With each passing day at the box office there’s something very surprising to talk about this Ranbir Kapoor starrer. The movie will end its second weekend today & what an amazing run it has been for the film.

As per the early estimates flowing in for the film, the movie has clocked a humongous 2nd Sunday. The estimates indicate in the range of 27-29 crores on its day 10. Mind you, there are chances of touching the 30 crore mark too if the evening shows get a boost. Isn’t this starting to get unbelievable now? The movie will end its 2nd weekend in the range of 60-62 crores and grand total could be anywhere around 264-266 crores.

Creating a record with the phenomenal numbers on the opening day, Sanju has been raking high at the box office winning hearts all over. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial crossed over 200 crores in a week and is running strong at the box office.

While Sanju marks to be Ranbir Kapoor’s first 200 crore film, it is the third film for Rajkumar Hirani after 3 Idiots and PK. Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. ‘Sanju’ is running successfully all over.