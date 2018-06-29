Sanju Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Ranbir Kapoor & Rajkumar Hirani Prove Why Content Is The KING!

Sanju Box Office Early Trends Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has finally released at the box office today and it has taken a sky rocketing start on the first day. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor.

It’s a Rajkumar Hirani film and positive reviews were expected. It has gotten one of the best reviews of this year.

Speaking about the early trends that are flowing in, Sanju has raked in the range of 30-32 crores at the box office. Well, these figures are a proof that audiences are loving this biopic based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film will gain momentum on Saturday and Sunday due to positive word of mouth. It will definitely have a massive week as the opening day early trends are amazing!

Sanju has not only received praises from the fans but also from the critics too. as we all know that Sanjay Dutt’s life has been dark and painful, but Hirani has mellowed down which makes Sanju a commercial entertainer. Sanju consists of Hirani’s direction, Ranbir’s stellar performance and a heart wrenching tale.

In the past, we saw that Ranbir didn’t had a good run at the box office. But now it seems that he is on a roll with some super exciting projects. Ranbir has YRF’s Shamshera, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan’s next untitled.