Sanju Box Office Collections: Goes Past Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Lifetime In 8 Days!

After going through multiple records for the opening day, opening weekend and opening week, Sanju is now fighting it out for records when it comes to lifetime numbers of several biggies. This was evidenced on the second Friday when it collected 13.50 crore* more. With this, the overall collections have now shot up to 216 crore*. What this means is that in eight days flat, the film has now surpassed the lifetime numbers of Salman Khan’s biggie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that had collected 210 crore in Diwali 2015.

The film is still running at more than 3900 screens which means potential is to gather around 40 crore on each of the days. However even if the film runs to 50% capacity, 20 crore each is possible today and tomorrow. Hence, one now waits to see the kind of growth that the film evidences from this point on because while a second weekend of around 50 crore is for the taking, anything more than that would be truly superb.

Given the kind of huge push that the film had evidenced on its first Saturday, especially Sunday and then even on Monday, one would have expected an even higher number on the second Friday. This is the reason why now there is opportunity for the film to grow again. If the film sees a good curve from this point on and hits the 20 crore mark on the second Sunday, it would ensure yet another very good weekdays on the cards right through the second week.

A lifetime total in excess of 325 crore is definitely up there for the Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios film. While that would pitch the film well beyond the Blockbuster tag, it would be interesting to see how much further does it go from there.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited