Sanju Box Office Collections Day 3 Early Trends: Beyond The WILDEST Dreams!

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju is creating waves in the box office and is definitely here to stay. The film released among-st much hype on Friday and since then people and critics alike cannot stop raving about the brilliance of director Rajkumar Hirani’s storytelling. Especially Ranbir Kapoor’s performance has been lauded as one of his best by audiences and critics alike. When you can’t tell who is reel and real, it is surely a commendable job for the actor to be able to achieve this.

With exceptional reviews from critics and a positive word of mouth from audiences, the film is ready for a consistent Day 3. It being a Sunday will also significantly help the collections as many families plan their weekend outing around films. Looking at the advance booking and early trends flowing in, Sanju is expected to bring in another 44-46 crores today.

Sanju started destroying box office records left right and centre with its smashing opening day collections. In just 24 hours of its release the film collected a massive 34.75 crores and became this year’s highest opening film. It even surpassed Salman’s Eid release Race 3’s Day 1 collections by a decent margin. The audience prove that content is still king in Bollywood.

The trend continued to the 2nd day as the film went on to collect a whopping 41 crores at the box office. With this the film stands at a grand total of a colossal 75.75 crores, which is more than the lifetime collection of John Abraham’s Parmanu.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor the film includes a star studded support cast of Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala among others.

100 crores is now a mere cakewalk for Sanju and it remains to be seen whether it will maintain this pace in the weekdays.