Sanju Box Office: Beats These Films Of Salman Khan & Aamir Khan!

Sanju Box Office: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has hit the theatres and it has created havoc at the box office. Right from its release day, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been breaking records. After having a bad phase in terms of box office, Ranbir Kapoor has finally got his due as Sanju has become his first 200 crore film.

Apart from Ranbir, it also stars Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani.

Talking about the box office, the film currently stands at the total amount of 202.51 crores. In just a week, it has managed to be the first 200 crore film of Ranbir and Hirani’s second film. Not only this, it has also surpassed the maximum number of films of 2018 including Race 3, Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to name a few. Now, Sanju has also crossed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (202.50 crores) and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (198.00 crores). Well, it’s just a week now and the film has already crossed the 200 crore mark.

Sanju now has all the scope to also touch the 300 crore mark as it has the two weeks window to earn huge till Dhadak releases. Well, Ranbir and the whole team must be jumping in joy right now!

The film has managed to win the hearts of many by its emotional and funny content. Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction. While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.