Sanju Box Office: Baba BEATS Bhai; Becomes The Highest Opener Of 2018!

Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has finally hit the theatres and audiences can’t keep calm! Not only the audiences but also the critics are going gaga over this gem presented by Rajkumar Hirani. Based on Sanjay Dutt’s life, Sanju is being loved by each and everyone out there.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars some super talented actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani.

Yet again, Hirani has proved that today content is the king in the showbiz. The opening day numbers of Sanju proves that people want good films with good content. On its first day itself, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer has collected 34.75 crores beating the highest opener of 2018. Sanju has successfully surpassed Salman Khan’s Race 3 at the box office. Race 3 had collected 29.17 crores on the first day which had become the highest opener of 2018. But now the tables have turned and Sanju’s magic has taken the box office by storm.

Apart from beating Race 3, Sanju has also left behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (24.00 crores having an extended weekend) and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (25.10 crores) which had the highest opening numbers until Race 3 had released. This heart wrenching biopic is out there to break records and the advance booking is a proof that the film has a massive weekend on the cards. By the end of this weekend, Sanju is all set to cross the 100 crore mark as the positive word of mouth will definitely help the film.

Apart from being the highest opener of 2018, Sanju stands on the third position on the first day Occupancy list after Race 3 on the first and Baaghi 2 being on the second.