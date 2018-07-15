Sanju Box Office: Adds On To ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS This ‘Winning Season’, Storms Into 300 Crore Club!

Sanju Box Office: Sanju has entered the 300 Crore club on its third Saturday. In the process, it has turned out to be only the seventh Bollywood film to achieve this remarkable feat. This isn’t all as it is the only film to have managed this run despite the fact that there hasn’t been a single festival/national holiday helping its cause.

The film has also turned out to be the fifth highest grosser of all times as it has surpassed the collections of Padmaavat and Sultan. This is how the lifetime collections look like for the 300 Crore Club films:

Dangal – 387.37 crores

PK – 340.80 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores

Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

Sultan – 301.50 crores

Lifetime numbers of Bajrangi Bhaijaan would be crossed by Sanju during the third week and post that its chase would begin towards Tiger Zinda Hai and PK.

Amongst all these films, Sanju also has the least cost of production and hence the ROI is the highest, which further qualifies its status of being an All Time Blockbuster.

2018 is seeing a wonderful run so far with Tiger Zinda Hai continuing its stint from 2017 and Padmaavat also emerged as a success story. Now with Sanju adding on to it, there are further reasons to rejoice for patrons this ‘winning season’.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder