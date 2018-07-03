Sanju Box Office: In 4 Days Ranbir Kapoor Has Crossed Lifetime Collection Of These Khan Films!

Ranbir Kapoor & Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has not only released at the box office but has been shattering records since day 1. The movie, after 4 days, now stands at the grand total of 145.41 crores and has crossed the lifetime of many Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan films.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg which was released back in 2010 did something unthinkable by collecting 138.88 crores and 2011’s Bodyguard earned a massive 142 crores. Lifetime collection of both of the movies has been crossed by Sanju in just 4 days.

Aamir Khan’s Ghajini which was the first ever movie to enter into the 100 crore club managed to earn 114 crores at the box office. Talaash released in 2012 was a film targeted towards multiplex audience which earned 93 crores in its lifetime. Sanju crossed both of them in its first weekend (120.06 crores).

Shah Rukh Khan, who is having a tough time at the box office has quite a few films which have been crossed by Sanju in just 4 days. Ra.one & Don 2 both released in 2011 earned 115 crores and 106 crores respectively. In 2012 Shah Rukh Khan returned to his home-ground of romance with Jab Tak Hai Jaan as it earned 120.65 crores at the box office. With 2016’s thriller Fan Shah Rukh Khan tried to something out of the box but failed miserably. It collected 85 crores in its lifetime. Raees (2017) was a plus affair as it managed to earn 139 crores in a clash with Kaabil. All of this movies including Jab Harry Met Sejal (62.50 crores) have been crossed by Sanju.

Sanju brings to fore the life and times of Bollywood’s controversial actor Sanjay Dutt. His bond with his father Sunil Dutt, his many romantic affairs, brushes with the underworld, addictions and his prison time among other things have all found their way in the film.