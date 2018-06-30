Sanju Box Office: 34.75 Crores VS Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan’s Highest Day 1 Grossers!

Sanju Box Office: One of this year’s most awaited films Sanju is here, and is smashing records left right and centre. The film sees Ranbir Kapoor in the lead effortlessly playing the role of actor Sanjay Dutt. The film is a biopic based on the rollercoaster life of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt and shows the star’s struggles through addiction.

Audiences and critics alike are raving about the brilliance of this story telling masterpiece created by director Rajkumar Hirani. With stellar performances the movie has opened to a smashing opening day and is already among this year’s highest openers. Sanju has collected a massive 34.75 crores in just 24 hours after its release. With the fast filling advance booking trend, these numbers were somewhat expected. The film is on track to become one of this year’s biggest blockbusters.

Ranbir Kapoor has nailed the look and feel of Sanju Baba but he has also neared the Khans of Bollywood in terms of Box office collections. Let’s take a look at other films of the three Khans and compare their opening day collections with Sanju’s.

Let’s start with Mr.Perfectionist Aamir Khan, his film Dhoom 3 went on to collect a colossal 36 crores on its very first day at the box office. Then comes wrestling drama Dangal which garnered a massive 29.78 crores and a very close PK which brought in 26.63 crores. Except Dhoom 3, Sanju has easily crossed Dangal and PK.

Blockbuster Khan Salman minted big bucks with his larger than life Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which brought in an unbelievable 40.35 crores in its first day alone. The pehelwan in Sultan brought in a massive 36.54 crores and the spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai collected a close 34.10 crores. Sanju did surpass Salman’s Eid release Race 3 which collected 29.17 crores and Tiger Zinda Hai at the box office.

Coming to the King of all Khans Shah Rukh Khan, the star hit the ball out of the park with his movie Happy New Year as it collected a jaw dropping 44.97 crores in just 24 hours since its release. Deepika Padukone starrer comedy Chennai Express which brought in 33.10 crores comes in close but beating Dilwale’s 21.80 crores was a cake walk for Ranbir’s Sanju.