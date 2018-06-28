Sanju Box Office: 100 Crores In 3 Days? Our Bets Are On!

Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani’s one of the most awaited movie, Sanju is all set to release tomorrow. The movie is said to take the biggest opening of 2018 at the box office. Well, we hope this comes true and it turns out to be the biggest movie of the year.

Sanju is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie has immense buzz among the audiences. Trade pundits have predicted its first day to score in the range of 30 crores. Well, looking at this number we think it will definitely jump on Saturday and Sunday since it’s a weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor and Baba’s fan following is crazy! People have been dying to know about Sanju baba real story! It will be interesting to see if the movie crosses 100 crores in just 3 days or no! Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossing movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had the 1st weekend of 62.11 crores & it will be a cakewalk for Sanju to cross that.

In Sanju, Paresh Rawal will be seen as Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala as Nargis. Sonam Kapoor features as one of Sanjay Dutt’s girlfriends, Dia Mirza as Maanyata (his wife). Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal are also part of the Rajkummar Hirani-directed film.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday received a complaint against actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and director Rajkumar Hirani for using cheap dialogues against women and sex workers in the upcoming movie Sanju.

The NCW said it has forwarded the complaint to the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC) under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The complaint has been filed by advocate Gaurav Gulati who in a letter said that derogatory remarks have been made against sex workers as well as on women in the movie.

“As per the trailer, there are highly outrageous and derogatory dialogues being delivered between Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma,” the letter said about a scene where Anushka asks Kapoor how many women he (Sanjay Dutt) has slept with, to which he says over 300 women including prostitutes.

“In the name of biography, these Bollywood celebrities are mocking the under-privileged sex workers as well as misguiding the youth just to polish the image of a person.

“By watching the trailer of the aforesaid movie, it is crystal clear that they are showing women as sex slaves and changed the whole identity of the women,” it added.

Gulati has also asked the Commission to summon Ranbir, Anushka along with the writer, director and producer of the movie and requested the Censor Board to delete the controversial dialogue.