Sanju Box Office: 10 Days Total VS Tiger Zinda Hai, Dangal, PK & Dhoom 3!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has been a rage at the box office. The biopic, also starring Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh and Sonam Kapoor has raked in a total of 262 crores* at the end of it’s 2nd Weekend.

Well, we must say, this is quite impressive. If we take a look at the collections of 10 days (post 2nd Weekend) biggies like Aamir Khan’s PK, Dangal and Dhoom 3 & Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, we will have a clear picture of where Sanju stands among these movies.

As you all know Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are known to be box office gurus. Salman’s immense fan following and Aamir’s perfection of his character are the things that make their movies a hit!

Salman’s last year’s outing Tiger Zinda Hai had broken several records by being Salman’s highest grosser ever. The movie had collected a total of 252.52 crores at the end of its 2nd weekend. It is amazing to see how Sanju has smoothly surpassed this mark. Also, mind you, Tiger Zinda Hai had the benefit of Christmas and holiday period in its 1st 10 days.

On the other hand, comparing Sanju to Aamir’s big recent outings, the action franchise Dhoom 3 had a total of 227 crores in 10 days and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial PK had scored 236.50 crores. We all know Aamir gives us one movie per year but it turns out to be a blockbuster ALWAYS!

However, Sanju was behind in surpassing the collections of Dangal which were 271.24 crores. Since Dangal had Aamir’s star power, it worked super strong at the box office whereas Ranbir’s recent record, pre-Sanju, hasn’t been Aamir-level impressive and that might be the reason for the same.

Sanju brings to fore the life and times of Bollywood’s controversial actor Sanjay Dutt played by Ranbir Kapoor. His bond with his father Sunil Dutt, his many romantic affairs, brushes with the underworld, addictions and his prison time among other things have all found their way in the film.