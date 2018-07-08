Sanju Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Highest Grosser, Couple Of Salman Khan Films & More!

Sanju, since its release, has not seen a single day without breaking a record. After surpassing many films, breaking the single day record, highest weekend 1 (Bollywood) record, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is continuing its winning streak at the box office. Surpassing records set by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn, the movie is unstoppable right now.

Sanju in its week 1 collected 202.51 crores just edge passing the 202.50 crores of 3 Idiots. Becoming Rajkumar Hirani’s 2nd movie in the 200 crore club (PK is in the 300 crore club), it’s a first of Ranbir Kapoor. The latest entrant in the 200 crore club, Ranbir Kapoor, has every probability ruling in his favour to enter the prestigious 300 crore club too.

On its 2nd Saturday the movie collected 21 crores* taking its grand total to 237 crores*. So, this means another Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan film has been crossed. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatiya family drama, though was a hit at the box office but failed to create the desired impact a Salman film usually does. It collected 207.40 crores in its lifetime which has now easily surpassed by Sanju in just 8 days.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year, which somewhat had the similar fate as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was also a plus affair at the box office but is it remembered as THE Shah Rukh Khan film? No. Released back in 2014, the movie collected 205 crores in its lifetime. It broke some major opening day records & had an amazing weekend 1 but since Monday – the content spoke for itself. Sanju has crossed this one too, in 8 days.

Last year’s one of the biggest surprise, Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again fulfilled its promise to be a Diwali entertainer. It was a super-hit and collected a humongous 205.72 crores at the box office. But, this year Sanju is in no mood of being left out behind any movie as its been surpassing all the major films. It has crossed Golmaal Again‘s lifetime collections too.

Shah Rukh Khan highest grossing movie Chennai Express (226.70 crores) and Salman Khan’s Kick (233 crores) has also been surpassed by Sanju on its 2nd Saturday.