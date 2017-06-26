Salman Khan’s Tubelight released on this Friday at the Box Office. The emotional drama flick has earned 64.77 crores* at the Indian box office. The film has approximately 4400 screens in India and around 300 screens in the US.

The film collected around 23 crores at the Indian box office on it’s 1st Sunday. Tubelight could not perform well in Overseas with around $3.25-3.50 million over its first weekend.

The film was held back in by pre-Eid in the United Kingdom and The Gulf, but still, it should have had better collections especially in markets like US / Canada and Australia. Nepal fared well but is probably due to the fact that film is based in the North East so there is some familiarity.

The weekdays will be better in UK and Gulf but eventually how much can it make up and in US / Canada the film is not going anywhere.

Tubelight is the story of a man’s unshakable faith in himself and the love for his family. Ina small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable. Laxman’s world comes crashing a small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable. Laxman’s world comes crashing down when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army. A helpless Bharat leaves a devastated Laxman behind. News from the border only worsens, as the tension continues to escalate. Seeing the carnage around him and worried for his brother, Laxman decides he must stop this conflict and get his brother back.

In terms of Indian business, Salman will first have to compete with himself and then Aamir. Salman’s 2015 release, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is his highest grosser till date and Tubelight will have to beat that to become his highest grosser ever.