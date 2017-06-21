It all started with Dabangg back on Eid 2010. The film turned out to be Salman Khan’s first 100 crore film at the Box Office and set the platform for the superstar to enjoy the kind of stardom that he had never before. Yes, he had delivered many a hit, super hit, and blockbuster over the years but then there were also flops that were peppered all around them. However, everything changed with Dabangg. Post that, he pretty much turned out to be invincible. Anything and everything that he did ended up doing exceedingly well in theaters.

There was an all new Salman Khan that was on display now. Every film that he did was lapped up at least by the masses. Even his lowest grosser [Jai Ho] amidst the biggies that followed ended up with a business of over 100 crores. As for the rest, they started setting records left, right and center, something that only Amitabh Bachchan had enjoyed back in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

That’s the kind of euphoria that Salman Khan has enjoyed since the release of Dabangg. Between that film and Sultan, Salman Khan hasn’t seen a single flop this decade. He has scored five hundred, one near double hundred, two double hundreds and two triple centuries – an enviable record by all means.

This has also been made possible due to the start that each of his films has taken since the release of Dabangg. Here are the Friday numbers of these Salman Khan starrers:

Sultan [2016] – 36.54 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [2015] – 40.35 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan [2015] – 27.25 crore

Kick [2014] – 26.52 crore

Jai Ho [2014] – 17.38 crore

Dabangg 2 [2012] – 21 crore

Ek Tha Tiger [2012] – 33 crore

Bodyguard [2011] – 21.60 crore

Ready [2011] – 13.15 crore

Dabangg [2010] – 14.50 crore

Trending:

This Friday Tubelight hits the screens and while we have already predicted an opening day number of 25-30 crore, it would be all the more interesting to see where does the film land up in the final run. While it is a given that the film would be yet another double century from Salman Khan, anything greater than that which comes close to Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan would be a feat indeed.