Tubelight has finally entered the 100 Crore Club. The film collected 10 crores* on Wednesday which resulted in the overall sum standing at 105.86 crores*.

The film has still somehow maintained okay collections and though they are not at all in line with how Salman Khan films traditionally behave, it is at least bringing in some audience.

Tubelight is also Salman Khan’s 11th straight 100 crore film since the release of Dabangg back in 2010. These films are:

Tubelight

Sultan

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kick

Jai Ho

Ek Tha Tiger

Dabangg 2

Bodyguard

Ready

Dabangg

That said, it would be his only film after Jai Ho that isn’t likely to cross even the 150 crore mark. Since the release of Kick, Salman Khan has delivered two double centuries and two triple centuries. However, Tubelight will fall way short.

For director Kabir Khan too this would be an underperformer after Phantom. As a matter of fact with Salman Khan, this would be his lowest ever since both Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger had done huge business.

All said and done, the first half of 2017 is not quite closing on a high that one expected from it. Had Tubelight been a huge grosser, it would have been bonanza time for the industry especially due to mega success of Baahubali 2 [Hindi] propelling its fortunes in a big way.

The film also stars Salman Khan’s real brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu and late Om Puri in key roles.

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources