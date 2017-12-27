Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai Inches Closer To The 300 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Tiger Zinda Hai‘s box office numbers are totally cheer-worthy. The film has crossed Rs. 150-crore mark on the fourth day of its release. Salman Khan’s film is pulling the crowd to cinemas, which surely reflects in its box office returns.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the reuniting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India screens count at 4600. With a beginning so stupendous, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is up for a successful run in the coming days too.

Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s second release of 2017 after Tubelight, which tanked at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai also opened to mixed reviews. the movie has been on an amazing run since its release on Friday!

Tiger Zinda Hai has earned 173.07 Cr nett (221.52 gross) at the box office while the overseas collections are 54.79 Cr ($ 8.55 mn) which adds up to a worldwide total of 276.31 Cr. The collections are still Monday, 25th December. Well, Tiger Zinda Hai as every probable chance to become his third film to join the 300 crore club, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 to look forward to. Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Also recently film producers Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri, on the occasion of Salman Khan’s 52nd birthday, announced that they have joined hands as co-producers of the Bollywood superstar’s new film Bharat, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Trending

Agnihotri, who is also Salman’s brother-in-law added: “In life, you just click with some people. Bhushan and I have interacted many times in the past. His sensibility for content matched with ours. So having T-Series on board with us on Bharat was a very smooth and organic process for both of us.”