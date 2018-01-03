Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is UNSTOPPABLE! The film is doing fabulous at the box office.

Not only at the Indian box office but also in the overseas. Till now, the film crossed the 250 crore club milestone and now it is all set to enter the 300 crore club in India.

Tiger Zinda Hai has collected a total amount of 280.62 crores nett (359.19 crores Gross). Whereas at the overseas box office, the film has collected a whopping amount of 99 crores which sums up to 458.19 crores worldwide. With the worldwide figures, Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller has made its place in the 500 crore club.

After Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai will be Salman Khan’s third film to enter the 300 crore club at the Indian box office. It has also entered the list of Top 10 highest grossing Bollywood film in overseas. Now that’s great, isn’t it?

Tiger Zinda Hai has entered its second week and it has managed to break all the box office records. The film was released on the occasion of Christmas and the film is running successfully in the theatres. The good word of mouth and the hype around it has helped the film grow bigger day by day. Now, that there is no big film releasing till Republic Day, Tiger Zinda Hai will enjoy a good run at the box office.

Though, Salman’s earlier film Tubelight didn’t do well at the box office. But with Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman is back with a bang! The year 2017 ended on an amazing note with this powerful film.