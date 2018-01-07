Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai Crosses 100 Crore Mark At The Overseas Box Office

This Tiger has not only spread his wrath at the Indian box office but he’s roaring out loud at the overseas box office too. Salman Khan and team Tiger Zinda Hai are surely spreading their magic all over the world.

Tiger Zinda Hai had all the perfect ingredients to make it a blockbuster – Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar, YRF, sequel to a loved movie, great songs and much more. It has fulfilled what it promised. Crossing the 300 crore mark in just 16 days, the movie has crossed 100 crore mark at the overseas box office too.

The movie has collected USD $ 17.65 million at the overseas box office which approximately sums up the amount to 113 crores Indian rupees. This is Salman Khan’s 3rd movie after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan in the list. Sultan stands at USD $ 24.38 million and Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected monumental USD $ 29 million at the overseas box office.

Salman Khan’s next Race 3 will also surely have an international touch to it. Add Salman Khan to the Race franchise will ensure a mountainous total in the overseas market.

Trending

“I’m delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India’s biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film all over the world and giving us such huge thumbs up,” Ali Abbas Zafar added.

Salman and Katrina have teamed up for the first time after five long years and their pairing has got two thumbs up from audiences and fans alike.

“I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew, given that we had to pull off some incredible action sequences, some times in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold,” Salman recently said in a statement.