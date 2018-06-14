Race 3 Box Office Opening Weekend: Where It Will Stand In This List Of Salman Khan?

Race 3 is right now one of the most-talked about movies of the year. Big Bollywood releases eye on the first weekend since that’s the major time when they earn maximum at the box office. Salman Khan ’s Race 3 team has been doing some insane promotion for the movie.

The movie is all set to release tomorrow. It is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, stars Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles.

Now, the question will Salman Khan’s Race 3 enter the list of opening weekend collections of Salman Khan and it will but where will it stand in the list?

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

The highest weekend collection for Salman Khan was scored by his wrestling-drama Sultan. Yes, it enjoyed a 5 day weekend but still, the figures were mounting high. It collected 180.36 crores in its first weekend. The movie was a rage among everyone as it went to be Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie of all time.

In what range do you think will be the first weekend of Race 3? Will its 3-day-normal weekend be able to cross the collections of of Tiger Zinda Hai? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.