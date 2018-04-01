Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan Overtakes Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar At The Worldwide Box Office!

Following the incredible success of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Dangal, the warm reception for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which marked Salman Khan’s debut in China proves the potential for Indian films at the Chinese Box Office, as well as Chinese moviegoers, love for emotionally- driven storytelling. Now, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has managed to overtake Secret Superstar, becoming Bollywood’s ssecond-highestworldwide grosser.

With a fantastic four-week run at the China Box Office, the Salman Khan starrer has managed to collect 482.54 crores overseas. With its total collection currently standing at 915.00 crores, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has surpassed Secret Superstar’s global collection of 902.92 crores. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is currently the second highest Bollywood grosser after Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which collected a gargantuan 1899.35 crores globally. Though Bajrangi Bhaijaan is now expected to end its theatrical run at the Chinese box office since the collections have witnessed a drastic fall in the last few days, it has opened up new possibilities for Indian films on a global scale.

The Kabir Khan directorial was dubbed in Chinese and renamed as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. The actor-director duo have previously worked together on projects like Ek Tha Tiger and Tubelight. It is produced under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Eros International and also stars Harshali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles.