Salman Khan With Tiger Zinda Hai Adds 100 Points To The Box Office Power Index

Salman Khan has already been at the Top position on Koimoi’s Power Index for quite some time now. With the recent success of his film ​Tiger Zinda Hai the​ ​actor has added more points to his kitty and is literally unbeatable at the moment. Tiger Zinda Hai is on its way to attain the blockbuster tag.

Let’s check out the current standing of Salman Khan in the list.

The actor now has eight films in the 100 crore club which make up for​ ​800 points. Salman’s total points now stand at 1900. Aamir Khan​ who is second in the power index is way behind with merely 1300 points.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 600 100 1900 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 200 1300 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 150 1050 4. Ajay Devgn 600 200 0 0 800 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 50 250 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

If​ ​Tiger Zinda Hai​ manages to make it to the 300 crore club, the actor will certainly be in an extraordinary league compared to his contemporaries.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the reuniting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India screens count at 4600.