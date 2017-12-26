Salman Khan has already been at the Top position on Koimoi’s Power Index for quite some time now. With the recent success of his film ​Tiger Zinda Hai the​ ​actor has added more points to his kitty and is literally unbeatable at the moment. Tiger Zinda Hai is on its way to attain the blockbuster tag.

Let’s check out the current standing of Salman Khan in the list.

Salman Khan Box Office Power Index
Salman Khan With Tiger Zinda Hai Adds 100 Points To The Box Office Power Index

The actor now has eight films in the 100 crore club which make up for​ ​800 points. Salman’s total points now stand at 1900. Aamir Khan​ who is second in the power index is way behind with merely 1300 points.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004006001001900
2. Aamir Khan1004006002001300
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001501050
4. Ajay Devgn60020000800
5. Akshay Kumar800000800
6. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
7. Varun Dhawan400000400
8. Ranbir Kapoor300000300
9. Ranveer Singh2000050250
10. John Abraham200000200
11. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
12. Arjun Kapoor100000100
13. Farhan Akhtar100000100
14. Saif Ali Khan100000100
15. Sidharth Malhotra100000100

If​ ​Tiger Zinda Hai​ manages to make it to the 300 crore club, the actor will certainly be in an extraordinary league compared to his contemporaries.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the reuniting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India screens count at 4600.

