Salman Khan With Tiger Zinda Hai Adds 100 Points To The Box Office Power Index

Salman Khan has already been at the Top position on Koimoi’s Power Index for quite some time now. With the recent success of his film Tiger Zinda Hai the actor has added more points to his kitty and is literally unbeatable at the moment. Tiger Zinda Hai is on its way to attain the blockbuster tag.
Let’s check out the current standing of Salman Khan in the list.
The actor now has eight films in the 100 crore club which make up for 800 points. Salman’s total points now stand at 1900. Aamir Khan who is second in the power index is way behind with merely 1300 points.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|600
|100
|1900
|2. Aamir Khan
|100
|400
|600
|200
|1300
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|150
|1050
|4. Ajay Devgn
|600
|200
|0
|0
|800
|5. Akshay Kumar
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|7. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|8. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|0
|0
|300
|9. Ranveer Singh
|200
|0
|0
|50
|250
|10. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|11. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|12. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|13. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Trending
If Tiger Zinda Hai manages to make it to the 300 crore club, the actor will certainly be in an extraordinary league compared to his contemporaries.
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the reuniting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India screens count at 4600.