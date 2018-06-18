Salman Khan With Race 3 Attains This Unbeatable Score At Koimoi Power Index!

Salman Khan, with time has been attaining a position which will be extremely tough to achieve by any hero in the future. Our box office power index table indicates at the same, Salman at the top has been unbeatable since years now. With Race 3 he has managed to add more points to his gigantic total.

Race 3 in just 3 days has crossed the 100 crore mark and in Koimoi’s Power Index, a star with 100 crore film gets 100 points to his credit. Salman who’s currently standing at 2100 points, moves up to 2200 points with Race 3. He now has 800 points under the 100 crore films, 400 points under 200 crore films, 900 points under 300 crore films and 100 points as a bonus for overseas perks.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 250 1350 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Ajay Devgn 700 200 0 0 900 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Ranveer Singh 200 0 300 50 550 7. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 8. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 9. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 10. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 13. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 14. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 15. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 16. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 17. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

Aamir Khan is at distant second with the score of 1350 & Shah Rukh Khan is 3rd with 1000 points. Race 3 now stands at the grand total of 106.47 crores. It’s doing a very good business in overseas too. The movie will either have to cross the 200 crore mark or enter in the table of top 10 overseas to gain more points in the account of Salman Khan.

Race 3 is Salman’s Eid treat for his fans this year. It takes the Race franchise forward.

For Remo D’souza, the project has fulfilled his wish of making an out-and-out action entertainer.

“I am a fan of action movies. With Race 3, the thriller part came as a bonus. This genre of film has various elements that include drama, action, superstars like Salman sir, Anil Kapoor sir, Bobby Deol sir… So, the entertainment value is very high. The moment I came to know that I was to be the director of such a film, I was highly excited,” he said.

The movie has been shot in multiple foreign locations, including Abu Dhabi and Bangkok. Remo says shooting the high-end scenes was tough, but an experience to remember.

“We shot an action scene in the forest of Bangkok, one at Abu Dhabi which appears in the end, and in the climax we have one action sequence by Anil sir in the middle of the traffic in Abu Dhabi… There is also a cat-fight action scene between Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah… We really had a tough time shooting these action scenes, but when we watched it in the end, it was worth the pain.”