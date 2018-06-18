Salman Khan With Race 3 Attains This Unbeatable Score At Koimoi Power Index!

Salman Khan, with time has been attaining a position which will be extremely tough to achieve by any hero in the future. Our box office power index table indicates at the same, Salman at the top has been unbeatable since years now. With Race 3 he has managed to add more points to his gigantic total.
Race 3 in just 3 days has crossed the 100 crore mark and in Koimoi’s Power Index, a star with 100 crore film gets 100 points to his credit. Salman who’s currently standing at 2100 points, moves up to 2200 points with Race 3. He now has 800 points under the 100 crore films, 400 points under 200 crore films, 900 points under 300 crore films and 100 points as a bonus for overseas perks.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|100
|400
|600
|250
|1350
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|4. Ajay Devgn
|700
|200
|0
|0
|900
|5. Akshay Kumar
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|6. Ranveer Singh
|200
|0
|300
|50
|550
|7. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|8. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|9. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|10. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|0
|0
|300
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|12.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|13. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Aamir Khan is at distant second with the score of 1350 & Shah Rukh Khan is 3rd with 1000 points. Race 3 now stands at the grand total of 106.47 crores. It’s doing a very good business in overseas too. The movie will either have to cross the 200 crore mark or enter in the table of top 10 overseas to gain more points in the account of Salman Khan.
Race 3 is Salman’s Eid treat for his fans this year. It takes the Race franchise forward.
For Remo D’souza, the project has fulfilled his wish of making an out-and-out action entertainer.
“I am a fan of action movies. With Race 3, the thriller part came as a bonus. This genre of film has various elements that include drama, action, superstars like Salman sir, Anil Kapoor sir, Bobby Deol sir… So, the entertainment value is very high. The moment I came to know that I was to be the director of such a film, I was highly excited,” he said.
The movie has been shot in multiple foreign locations, including Abu Dhabi and Bangkok. Remo says shooting the high-end scenes was tough, but an experience to remember.
“We shot an action scene in the forest of Bangkok, one at Abu Dhabi which appears in the end, and in the climax we have one action sequence by Anil sir in the middle of the traffic in Abu Dhabi… There is also a cat-fight action scene between Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah… We really had a tough time shooting these action scenes, but when we watched it in the end, it was worth the pain.”