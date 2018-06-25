Salman Khan’s Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time: Race 3 Beats Another One!

Salman Khan’s Race 3 has been released and it has received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. Salman, who is the newest addition to the Race franchise, faced a lot of criticism because it seemed that he was disinterested in the film. The numbers at the box office have also been not so heartwarming. But it surely has made some moment in the list of Salman Khan’s highest grossing movies of all time.
Despite getting negative feedback for the film, Race 3 has managed to make its way at the box office. Whenever a Salman film hits the theaters, it is guaranteed that it will create destruction at the box office.
After eliminating his last year’s Eid release Tubelight which had collected 121.25 crores at the box office, Race 3 has now surpassed another Salman’s film in the list of his highest grossing movies of all time. Currently, Race 3 stands at the grand total of 160.50 crores and now it has beaten Salman’s Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores) in the list.
Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time.
|Movie
|Year
|Collections
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|2017
|339.16 Cr
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34 Cr
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45 Cr
|Kick
|2014
|233.00 Cr
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40 Cr
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00 Cr
|Race 3
|2018
|160.50* Cr
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50 Cr
|Bodyguard
|2011
|142.00 Cr
|Dabangg
|2010
|138.88 Cr
Next in the list is Ek Tha Tiger which had collected 198.00 crores at the box office but it is impossible to cross that benchmark. Since Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is due this week, the collections of Race 3 will come to standstill.
Race 3 is directed by Remo D’Souza and stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in key roles. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films.
On the work front, Salman will soon start shooting for Dabangg 3 and Bharat.
It’s a patriotic film but direction is very poor. Why only kabir khan and ali abbas zafar in salman’s film, I don’t know.
Learn from akshay who works with different directors.
Like raja krishna menon in airlift, tinu suresh desai in rustom, farhad sajid in housefull 3 and now with Padman R Balki.
Pehle akshay ko 150 crore toh karne do 😅😅😅
akshay movie thats y not cross 150 cr.
it will be making 400 crores
Life mein sab kuchh chahiyein
Salman vhi Akshay vhi…
Wish the best @Akkshe kumar on u movie #padma
What makes Salman Khan stands a head above all. I will tell you why he is not interested in being compared to others or bettering they box office. He has only being interested in bettering his own films and over each 12 films each one is better than the other. No comparison to anyone. He is unique because God made him so. No two persons alike. Thats why Indians are always behind too busy looki ng at others instead of themselves.
Any average movie would gross this much if it gets a solo release during Christmas in this era.
It was this film that entered 100 cr club for bhai for the first time
In Fact Wanted made the Eidi for fans back in 2009 in September 18
THE BIGGEST FLOP OF 2018
Race 3 is Bhai’s biggest flop in recent times. Bhai doesn’t need 3D to promote his movies. Bhai in 2D is enough. A flop is a flop. Please don’t compare the box office returns of Race 3 with Dabaang 1 or 2. These were blockbuster movies of 2010 and 2012 which we still love to watch. If we take inflation and the price of tickets into consideration, Race 3 may not even make it to the Top 10 of his movies.