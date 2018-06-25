Salman Khan’s Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time: Race 3 Beats Another One!

Salman Khan’s Race 3 has been released and it has received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. Salman, who is the newest addition to the Race franchise, faced a lot of criticism because it seemed that he was disinterested in the film. The numbers at the box office have also been not so heartwarming. But it surely has made some moment in the list of Salman Khan’s highest grossing movies of all time.

Despite getting negative feedback for the film, Race 3 has managed to make its way at the box office. Whenever a Salman film hits the theaters, it is guaranteed that it will create destruction at the box office.

After eliminating his last year’s Eid release Tubelight which had collected 121.25 crores at the box office, Race 3 has now surpassed another Salman’s film in the list of his highest grossing movies of all time. Currently, Race 3 stands at the grand total of 160.50 crores and now it has beaten Salman’s Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores) in the list.

Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time.

Next in the list is Ek Tha Tiger which had collected 198.00 crores at the box office but it is impossible to cross that benchmark. Since Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is due this week, the collections of Race 3 will come to standstill.

Race 3 is directed by Remo D’Souza and stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in key roles. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films.

On the work front, Salman will soon start shooting for Dabangg 3 and Bharat.