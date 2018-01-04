Salman Khan Becomes 1st Actor To Cross 2000 Points At The Koimoi’s Power Index

As Tiger Zinda Hai is beating some major records at the box office, Salman Khan too has been cementing his first position at Koimoi’s box office power index. Another surprise by the film is how it’s doing so well even after the holiday period is over.

286 crores* in 13 days! This mammoth feat has been achieved by Tiger at the box office. Salman Khan suffered a bit of a setback from Tubelight but with Tiger Zinda Hai he has catapulted himself back to the race of being number one at the box office. Reuniting with Katrina Kaif after 5 years, the movie was surely one of the most awaited movies of 2017. But bringing a new director always raise up many questions.

Ali Abbas Zafar, after spreading his magic with Salman Khan in Sultan has proved why just with 2 films he is one of those directors who understands the various aspects of Salman very well. With USD 15.50 Million, Tiger Zinda Hai surpassed the collections of Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani in the list of best overseas movies. With this Salman Khan added 50 more points to his total and now stands at 2050 points making him the first and only actor to cross this mark.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 700 600 600 150 2050 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 200 1300 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 150 1050 4. Ajay Devgn 600 200 0 0 800 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 0 200 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

Ali Abbas Zafar recently had some amazing things to say about his work record with Salman Khan, “Well, for me personally, last year was Sultan and this year is Tiger Zinda Hai. (The year) 2018 will be Bharat. What more can I wish for? So Mashallah, I am happy and I wish all the love and happiness to everyone. I hope there will be more successful films in 2018.”

Salman Khan has Race 3 and Bharat as his upcoming projects.