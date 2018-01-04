Salman Khan Becomes 1st Actor To Cross 2000 Points At The Koimoi’s Power Index

As Tiger Zinda Hai is beating some major records at the box office, Salman Khan too has been cementing his first position at Koimoi’s box office power index. Another surprise by the film is how it’s doing so well even after the holiday period is over.
286 crores* in 13 days! This mammoth feat has been achieved by Tiger at the box office. Salman Khan suffered a bit of a setback from Tubelight but with Tiger Zinda Hai he has catapulted himself back to the race of being number one at the box office. Reuniting with Katrina Kaif after 5 years, the movie was surely one of the most awaited movies of 2017. But bringing a new director always raise up many questions.
Ali Abbas Zafar, after spreading his magic with Salman Khan in Sultan has proved why just with 2 films he is one of those directors who understands the various aspects of Salman very well. With USD 15.50 Million, Tiger Zinda Hai surpassed the collections of Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani in the list of best overseas movies. With this Salman Khan added 50 more points to his total and now stands at 2050 points making him the first and only actor to cross this mark.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|700
|600
|600
|150
|2050
|2. Aamir Khan
|100
|400
|600
|200
|1300
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|150
|1050
|4. Ajay Devgn
|600
|200
|0
|0
|800
|5. Akshay Kumar
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|7. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|8. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|0
|0
|300
|9. Ranveer Singh
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|10. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|11. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|12. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|13. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Ali Abbas Zafar recently had some amazing things to say about his work record with Salman Khan, “Well, for me personally, last year was Sultan and this year is Tiger Zinda Hai. (The year) 2018 will be Bharat. What more can I wish for? So Mashallah, I am happy and I wish all the love and happiness to everyone. I hope there will be more successful films in 2018.”
Salman Khan has Race 3 and Bharat as his upcoming projects.
How come you did not add Aamir Khan’s China earnings for international points – don’t play dirty because you favour Salman. Dangal earned 300 crores in 13 days with only two Sundays as holidays. TZH had the benefit of the two Sundays as well Christmas and New Year holidays and still has not entered 300 crore club. Also, TZH has more screens. What kind of comparison do you make?