Tiger Zinda Hai featuring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif has entered the record books. The film has now scored the biggest weekend ever for a Bollywood release as the collections have gone past the first three day haul of Sultan [105.53 crore]. Salman Khan is pretty much challenging his own records in this territory as Tiger Zinda Hai currently stands at 114.93 crore* after bringing in 45.53 crore* on Sunday.

This is how the collections for the first three days look like for the biggest successes when it comes to Bollywood releases:

Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crore*

Sultan – 105.53 crore

Dangal – 105.01 crore

Happy New Year – 104 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.60 crore

Interestingly, Salman Khan has three of his films in Top-5 while Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have a film apiece. It was always going to be a closely fought battle between Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, and as can be seen there isn’t much to differentiate between the two films. What is pretty much the same though are the names Yash Raj Films and Ali Abbas Zafar that are attached to both the films. This is quite significant in many ways as the combination has indeed emerged as quite lethal and now one waits to see what does the trio comes up with next.

As for the all time record, that still stays with Baahubali 2 [Hindi] which had brought in 128 crore over the weekend. One still waits to see which film (be it from Bollywood or otherwise) manages to break that in time to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder