Salman Khan: 1st Actor In Bollywood To Have Three 300 Crore Movies

Salman Khan has finally hit a hat trick with Tiger Zinda Hai. Crossing 100 & 200 crore mark in no time, the movie has crossed 300 crore mark too. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai is a brainchild’s of Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie took just 16 days to enter the rare 300 crore club. It is only of 5 movies in this club. With Aamir Khan’s PK and Dangal, the remaining members of this super prestigious are Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and now Tiger Zinda Hai.

Luckily, Salman Khan has become the first actor in Bollywood to have 3 movies in this club. His first movie was Bajrangi Bhaijaan which entered this club back in 2015 when it was massive hit collecting 320.34 crores. Sultan, in the immediate next year, collected 300.45 crores to become Salman’s 2nd entrant in 2 years.

2017, Tiger Zinda Hai and Salman Khan’s 3rd movie to enter the 300 crore club. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah.

“It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us,” said director Ali Abbas Zafar recently in a statement.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have some amazing projects on their platter for near future. Salman Khan has the superb & stylish 3rd installment of Race series – Race 3. Yes, the director has changed but still hope the same sexiness to continue. He’s also reunite with Ali Abbas Zafar once again for Bharat.

Katrina Kaif has the mammoth in Thugs Of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan. She’s also in a Shah Rukh Khan film – Zero. So, she’s one star having two of the best movies of 2018.