Sajid Nadiadwala sets 200 crore budget for Sajid Khan's Housefull 4?

Is Housefull 4 set to be one of the most expensive films ever to be coming out of Bollywood?

Well, if buzz in the industry circles is to be believed then that is definitely going to be the case. As per our well places sources, the film is being mounted on a gigantic scale, so much so that the film’s budget is being pegged as 200 crore. That would practically break all frontiers as far as upfront costs on a film are concerned.

“Clearly, Housefull 4 is not just the most ambitious film ever by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house Nadiadwala Grandson, it is also one of the biggest ever for the industry,” says an insider, “To set aside big bucks for a film in such a fashion pretty much signifies the kind of confidence that everyone associated with the film has in it. For director Sajid Khan, it is a massive responsibility indeed and I am sure he would be supremely charged about making it all count, especially considering the fact that he has been on the driving seat for Housefull as well as Housefull 2.”

The budget has been propelled to this extent also because of the film being a reincarnation tale with dollops of humor engulfing the drama.

“Since the film has a major portion set in the period era, you can’t have anything less than a Baahubali feel to what unfolds on the big screen,” says a source close to the production team, “This is the reason why so many technicians from the original Baahubali team are also been roped in for Housefull 4. In addition, the film is yet another multi-starrer in the Housefull franchise and since it is a star-studded affair, you can well imagine quite some chunk of the budget also been kept aside for their remuneration.”

Though the film is being planned for Diwali 2019, writing on the work is almost coming to conclusion and soon it would be time for pre-production to commence. With Housefull 4 set to be a major big screen event affair, all eyes are now on the fourth installment in the hit franchise turning out to be one of the biggest ever from Bollywood.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder