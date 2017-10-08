Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef remains low on day 2 at the box office after having a dull response on day one. Chef stands with a total of 2.40 crores.

The film has earned 1.35 crores on day 2 at the ticket window. This film of Saif Ali Khan is facing a tough competition from the last week’s release Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan-Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez film has garnered 108.08 crores till date.

Actress Padmapriya Janakiraman, who plays a Bharatanatyam teacher in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef, wore her favourite dance dress designed by her mother, in the film.

“It is my favourite dance dress. It is golden in colour, sourced and designed by my mother for one of my big dance performances on stage in the past. We have used it in a song called ‘Darmiyaan’ and a scene for the movie,” Padmapriya said in a statement.

If she gave a personal touch to the film, Saif discovered his inner chef through it.

“Cooking has now become a part of who he is today. Saif discovered his inner chef through this film. I was quite content to see his transformation from someone who has never cooked to that of a professional chef,” the film’s director Raja Krishna Menon had said earlier.

In a recent interview Said Ali Khan said, “Chef is a mix — both art and commercial. I agree that the entertainment industry needs to feature newer stories and fresher content. I think ‘Chef’ is a step in the right direction. Some of the smaller films have been more exciting because they seemed fresher somehow. I am excited about (finding out) what response this film gets.”

Asked whether parents today are more supportive of their children’s dreams, Saif, a father of three, said, “It’s difficult. People say that they want to do this or do that, but (as a parent) you would prefer them to be safer. In ‘Chef’, my father wants me to be a doctor or an engineer. He gets really upset when I say that I want to become a chef.

“All parents want security for their children. There are many more career options nowadays. We say this is a post-‘3 Idiots’ film where you get to follow your heart,” he concluded.