Saif Ali Khan’s Chef Opens With One Of The Lowest Figures Of 2017

Saif Ali Khan as a Chef struggling in his professional & personal life craving for a balance. The story has everything for the audience, still, the movie has opened very low on its 1st day.

Chef has collected 1.05 crores on its 1st day at the box office which is lower than movies like Simran (2.77 crores), Bhoomi (2.25 crores), Haseena Parkar (1.87 crores), Lucknow Central (2.04 crores), Daddy (1.25 crores), Poster Boys (1.75 crores), Indu Sarkar (1.20 crores) & a huge list to count.

This indeed is shocking as the promos were well received & critics too praised it but it seems audience just was not excited for this one. Only hope for the film is it should grow on weekends and remain stable on weekdays to end up on a respectable total.

“When we started, Saif was very worried about my expectations from him in terms of being able to chop and cook like a masterchef. During the training that started with the basics and went all the way to plating Michelin star dishes, Saif began to really enjoy cooking,” Menon said in a statement.

From cutting and chopping vegetables and kneading dough to actually rustling up dishes like pastas and Rotzza’s (the main food item sold on the food truck in the film), Saif has managed to do it all.

The actor trained for close to four hours every day, over a period of a month, with Chef Himanshu and his team at the JW Marriott kitchen here.

By the end of it, Saif was able to chop not 50 or 100 but 200 onions and garlics, everyday.

In after all this effort, the movie is trying hard to attract the audience. It’s to be seen how it fares on weekend. But failure of Chef will surely help Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.