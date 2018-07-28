Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Box Office Day 1: Takes A Very Poor Opening!

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Box Office Day 1: Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 has taken a very poor start at the Box Office, what with a mere 1.50 crores* coming in. The numbers are much below the least expectations that one had from the film as 3 crores was still expected to come in for the third installment of the series.

Of course there was always going to be huge competition from Mission Impossible 6 – Fallout as well as Dhadak. Still, the franchise factor coupled with the fact that Sanjay Dutt was leading the show meant that there were certain basic expectations that one carried from the Tigmanshu Dhulia directed affair.

However, as has turned out to be the case, the numbers are just not there for the film and are not even comparable with the second part of the series that had actually brought in 3.50 crores on its opening day and that too back in 2013. In fact before that the first part of the series had collected 1 crores and that was comparatively even better since these collections were back in 2011.

For Sanjay Dutt, the journey in movies is turning out to be a poor show all the way since the numbers are even lesser than his comeback film Bhoomi. That film had collected 2.25 crores and was a major commercial failure. Now Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 has not even seen respectable numbers coming its way and one now waits to see if there would be any jump whatsoever in rest of the weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder