Sachin: Billion Dreams Shows A Decent Growth On Saturday At The Box Office

Sachin: A Billion Dreams was the big release this week and it has been one of the most awaited films of the year. The film chronicles the life of India’s and world’s finest Cricketing legends, Sachin Tendulkar. After taking a decent first day collection for a docu drama, the film picked up on its second day. It collected approximately 9.20 crores on Saturday.

The film now stands with a collection of 17.60 crores at the domestic box office. The docu-drama is mainly being received well in Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore circuits. Considering it is not a feature film, the collections are quite good.

While there will be comparisons with M S Dhoni The Untold Story, we will have to bear in mind that the latter one was a pure feature film and hence massive collections are expected. Sachin: A Billion Dreams being a docu-drama featuring Sachin himself, may be a little limited to the Cricketer’s fans. The film is an insight into his personality as a whole.

Trending :

Directed by James Erskine, the film has contributions from Sachin’s family, popular sports commentators Harsha Bhogle, Boria Majumdar and Gideon Haigh. Also, popular Indian players like Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag are seen sharing their experiences with the legend.

Members of the film and sports fraternity have already given the tale a thumbs up.

Responding to the praise coming his way on Twitter, Tendulkar wrote in one post: “For me, it’s always about intention rather than expectation. We gave it our 100 per cent. So glad you liked it.”