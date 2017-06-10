Hindi Medium has emerged as a Superhit at the Box Office. Right through its three week run so far, the daily collections stayed over the 1 crore mark, which is remarkable. Now even in the fourth week it is showing good occupancy at the screens where it is running. This is what happens with all movies that are set well amongst the audiences. Moreover, when the competition doesn’t carry much steam, audiences are inclined to catch something that is anyways carrying superb word of mouth.

This is what’s happening with Hindi Medium which has now touched the 59 crore mark and would go past 60 crore during its fourth weekend. It is, in fact, doing much better than the newer release of the week, Behen Hogi Teri, which is running on double the number of screens. Very good hold!

Sachin Tendulkar has hit countless 50s and 100s on the cricket field. Now he has hit half a century in theaters as well, what with his docudrama Sachin – A Billion Dreams scoring 50 crores across all languages. Of course the maximum share is coming from the Hindi version (over 40 crore) but what matters eventually is the reach that the film has managed. In that aspect, the film has scored, and how. Theatrically, an Above Average affair.

This is also the first time ever when a film director from outside India has managed to make an impression with a Hindi film. British filmmaker James Erskine has created history with this film which is now bound to find an even better reach when it would be out there on satellite, especially at the sports channels. Expect multiple re-runs of the film in years to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources