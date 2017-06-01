Sachin: A Billion Dreams has managed to hold well in the weekdays at the box office. The biographical sports docu-drama raked in 3.05 crores and now stands with the grand total of 38.80 crores.

The film will cross the 40 crore mark in its opening week at the box office. Since there are lots of small Bollywood releases, this Sachin Tendulkar biopic will face screen crunch in its 2nd week.

One of the main reasons for this film to work at the box office is the fact that it is associated to a personality like Sachin Tendulkar, who enjoys a huge fan base.

Narrated by Sachin himself, the film takes viewers on an inspirational journey and tells how a Mumbai-based local boy went on to become the “God of Cricket”. It features various photographs and videos from Sachin’s past and includes interviews of his fellow cricketers and family members.

The movie takes viewers through Tendulkar’s journey in his personal and professional life. It features the master blaster himself as he lets his fans into parts of his life they may not have known yet.

Directed by James Erskine, the film has contributions from Sachin’s family, popular sports commentators Harsha Bhogle, Boria Majumdar and Gideon Haigh. Also, popular Indian players like Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag are seen sharing their experiences with the legend. Members of the film and sports fraternity have already given the tale a thumbs up.

Responding to the praise coming his way on Twitter, Tendulkar wrote in one post: “For me, it’s always about intention rather than expectation. We gave it our 100 per cent. So glad you liked it.”