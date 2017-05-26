Sachin Tendulkar’s docu-drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams hits the theaters today. The film’s trailer had enjoyed a good hype and even A R Rahman’s composition, the Sachin anthem, became a rage. The film’s occupancy for morning shows has been good. It opened to a good 30-35% occupancy and it is quite decent for a Friday.

What’s special is that, the film is not a regular feature film and yet it has managed great footfalls which shows the reach of Sachin fans. The film is expected to make good collection on day one from the Hindi version for sure. It is releasing in English, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu as well. So far, the film is showing a great response in metros such as Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Kolkata. In rest of the regions, the film is picking up slowly.

It has released along with Hollywood release, Pirates Of The Carribean : Salazar’s Revenge and doesn’t look like the film will face a stiff competition from this one considering the average reviews.

Apart from this, last week’s releases Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium are expected to slow down a little and that will be a advantage for this film.

While there will be comparisons with M S Dhoni The Untold Story, we will have to bear in mind that the latter one was a pure feature film and hence massive collections are expected. Sachin: A Billion Dreams being a docu-drama featuring Sachin himself, may be a little limited to the Cricketer’s fans. The film is an insight into his personality as a whole.

Directed by James Erskine, the film has contributions from Sachin’s family, popular sports commentators Harsha Bhogle, Boria Majumdar and Gideon Haigh. Also, popular Indian players like Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag are seen sharing their experiences with the legend.