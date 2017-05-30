Sachin: A Billion Dreams is performing extremely well considering that it is not an out and out feature film. The docu-drama, after having an amazing opening weekend, continued to keep up its pace.

The film collected 4.20 crores on Monday, thus taking its total to 32.25 crores at the box office.

Since the film is a documentary, the production costs for the same have not been much, in which case, the collections are quite good. One of the main reasons for this film to work at the box office is the fact that it is associated to a personality like Sachin Tendulkar, who enjoys a huge fan base.

The film is expected to make a first week collection of approximately 38 crores at the domestic box office. Post the film’s release, last week’s releases, Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium too have slowed down a bit.

Directed by James Erskine, the film has contributions from Sachin’s family, popular sports commentators Harsha Bhogle, Boria Majumdar and Gideon Haigh. Also, popular Indian players like Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag are seen sharing their experiences with the legend. Members of the film and sports fraternity have already given the tale a thumbs up.

Responding to the praise coming his way on Twitter, Tendulkar wrote in one post: “For me, it’s always about intention rather than expectation. We gave it our 100 per cent. So glad you liked it.”

In the coming week, there are as many as six releases including Hollywood and Bollywood. Thus, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, will face a screen crunch and the collections are expected to slow down.