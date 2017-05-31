Box Office – Sachin – A Billion Dreams and Hindi Medium stay decent, though theaters are running at only 30% occupancy

Between Sachin – A Billion Dreams, Hindi Medium and Half Girlfriend, close to 3500 screens have been allocated. That indicates a capacity to earn around 30 crore per day between each films. Even if one considers reduced rates, the expected capacity collections would be at least 25 crore. However, if Tuesday collections are any indication, the percentage occupancy is not more than 30%, what with combined collections of the three films being less than 7.50 crore.

Sachin – A Billion Dreams is collecting the most with 3.75 crore* coming on Tuesday, Hindi Medium is following next with 2.22 crore (though it is running at just 30% of the screen count that the former boasts of) while Half Girlfriend has gone below the 1 crore mark to bring in 70 lakhs*. This brings the overall sum to roughly 6.50 crore.

To give good credit to these films, they have at least done better than many other movies that have released between Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Baahubali 2 [Hindi] and then post that. While each of these is a 50 crore plus affair in the making (Sachin – A Billion Dreams has collected 36 crore* so far, Hindi Medium is standing at 41.77crore and Half Girlfriend has accumulated 57 crore*), the need of the hour for Bollywood is a biggie that goes past at least the 100 crore mark.

The wait for that biggie continues!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

