Sachin: A Billion Dreams Has A Good Day One At The Box Office

Sachin – A Billion Dreams has exceeded expectations at the Box Office. The film didn’t have much of a pre-release buzz, though there was better awareness as it came closer to the D-Day. At the least audiences knew that the film was releasing over the Friday gone by. Still there were doubts whether this would translate into footfalls as well.

However, this is what eventually happened as the film took a decent to good start in the morning shows, only to improve further as the day came to a close. With 8.40 crore in its kitty, the film now has a platform to consolidate upon. As a matter of fact the stage is set now for the film to grow further since this was never meant to be an affair that would rely upon the opening and now that the start is there, there is even greater chance for it to bring in good numbers.

The interest that audience has shown in the film is further remarkable for the fact that this is a docudrama and not even a feature film, and still collections at the the Box Office have been positive.

First a dubbed Telugu film doing well and now a docudrama fetching footfalls says a lot about how audiences are receptive to newer stuff as long as there is exciting content in the offering.