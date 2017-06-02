It is the initial that has helped the cause for Sachin – A Billion Dreams. Though one would have expected the docudrama based on the life and times of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to grow on the basis of word of mouth, it has been the other way round for the film. The makers took an alternate route and decided to hype the film reasonably well en route release in order to attract the best footfalls right over the weekend itself.

This is what worked in favor of the film as 28.05 crore came over the weekend on the basis of initial footfalls, courtesy hardcore fans of Sachin Tendulkar. However post that the film just about collected reasonably well over the weekdays, hence resulting in the Week One of 41.45 crore*. This is a dip of more than 50% collections between weekend and then the weekdays.

The trend also indicates that the film is now past the best numbers that it had to gain so far and from here on it would basically be a journey towards the 50 crore mark and that’s about it. The film has found a decent number of shows coming its way despite 10 new releases this week and that is a good testimony of the fact that exhibitors are still relying on the Sachin power to bring in the audience. However, it has to be admitted that the manner in which the film began, one expected an even better haul in the final run.

Still, a start has been made for a docudrama affair and one waits to see if there are more films like this that are launched in months to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

