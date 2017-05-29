Sachin – A Billion Dreams has collected 27.85 crores over the weekend. This is just below Half Girlfriend, a much more conventional and quintessentially Bollywood entertainment flick, which brought in 32.04 crore over the weekend. Considering the fact that this James Erskine directed flick is a docudrama, these numbers are fine indeed. In fact these are also the seventh highest weekend numbers of 2017 as only Baahubali 2 [Hindi], Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil and Half Girlfriend have done better in theaters.

The film’s weekend collections are better than the likes of Naam Shabana, Rangoon, Commando 2, Phillauri and OK Jaanu, which tells the tale. Moreover, the numbers too have stayed on to be the highest over the weekend on day by day basis and that too when there was competition in the form of mainstream releases like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Hindi Medium, Baahubali 2 and Half Girlfriend.

What has to be seen now is how does the film sustain over the week. The manner in which Sachin – A Billion Dreams is currently going, it should find its way into the 50 Crore Club and that would be a decent enough feat. Reason being that this is the first time ever when a docudrama has actually seen a mainstream release across the country (at over 2000 screens) and presented to a large section of audiences for their consumption.

Yes, there was capacity to earn much more given its wide release. However, that was more to do with this being a widespread release and if one takes into account that there is, in any case, a limited audience for such releases, Sachin – A Billion Dreams has been a fair play so far.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

